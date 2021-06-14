Michigan reports 338 new COVID-19 cases, 8 additional deaths over two-day period

(WSYM) — There have been 892,469 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19,548 deaths, the state reported Monday.

That's up 338 cases and 8 deaths from Saturday.

As of June 11, 852,204 people have recovered from the virus.

On June 1, the state of Michigan further loosened COVID-19 restrictions.

The state lifted all capacity limits for outdoor gatherings, as well as all capacity limits at residential gatherings.

The capacity limits at indoor establishments were raised to 50% And social gatherings are now be regulated only by the venue. This means rules for an indoor wedding or conference will be set by the establishment hosting the event.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

Click here for a page with resources including a COVID-19 overview from the CDC, details on cases in Michigan, a timeline of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's orders since the outbreak, coronavirus' impact on Southeast Michigan, and links to more information from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the CDC and the WHO.

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

Find out how you can help businesses and restaurants struggling during the pandemic.

Also, get information about Rebound Mid Michigan, with stories, information, and more about coming back from COVID-19

Join the Rebound Mid Michigan Facebook Group.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.