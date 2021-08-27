Watch

Michigan reports 3,958 COVID cases and 69 deaths over two day period

FOX 47 News, 202`1
Michigan Coronavirus Update
Posted at 6:24 PM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 18:25:05-04

(WSYM) — Michigan is reporting 3,958 COVID-19 cases and an additional 69 deaths.

The deaths announced Friday include 42 death identified during a Vital Records review.

The overall number of cases has reached 941,678 and number of deaths total 20,230.

Today's cases represent the case counts for Thursday and Friday and average out to 1979 cases per day.

On Wednesday, 4,326 cases of COVID-19 and an additional 38 deaths were reported. Ten of those deaths included were part of a Vital Records review, according to the state.

Michigan reports coronavirus numbers on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday as the surge in cases continues.

