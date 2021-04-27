Michigan reports 3,676 new COVID-19 cases, 105 deaths

(WSYM) — There have been 829,520 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17,429 deaths in Michigan, the state reported Tuesday.

That's up 3,676 cases and 105 deaths from the previous report on Monday. The deaths included 48 identified during a Vital Records review.

The state also lists a cumulative total of 626,254 recoveries.

The state's positivity rate is on the decline and hospitalizations are also down. Latest numbers from the CDC show the 7-day average for new cases has dropped by 12.5%.

Last Wednesday also marked the first time in nine days the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped below 4,000.

Nearly 48.5% of the population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot.

"The more people get vaccinated, the more things we'll be able to do," Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said. The state plans to continue to monitor what the CDC is recommending.

Whitmer said she anticipates potential "forthcoming policy changes that will feel a little more normal for all of us."