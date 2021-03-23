Menu

4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

Michigan reports 3,579 new COVID-19 cases, 16 additional deaths

Chris Lewis, FOX 47 News, 2021
Michigan Coronavirus Update
Posted at 3:25 PM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 15:25:27-04

(WXYZ) — There have been 633,191 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan and 15,919 deaths, the state reported Tuesday.

That's up 3,579 cases and 16 deaths since Monday's report. The state is also listing another 68,187 probable cases of the virus, and another 1,013 deaths related to COVID-19.

As of March 19, 562,775 have recovered from the virus.

Michigan could potentially be facing another COVID-19 case surge, Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said in a press conference Friday.

Dr. Khaldun said "very concerning data" shows that the state is going in the wrong direction.

