Michigan reports 3,440 new cases of COVID-19, 36 deaths

(WSYM) — There have been 840,954 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17,611 deaths in Michigan, the state reported Friday.

That's up 3,440 cases and 36 deaths from the day before.

Although Michigan's COVID-19 cases still remain high, numbers are starting to trend downward, Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said during a press conference Thursday.

Key metrics are starting to trend in the right direction, Dr. Khaldun said. This week in Michigan, there are 493 cases per million people, which is 30% lower than two weeks ago.

Additionally, the percent positivity rate stands at 13.2%, down by 4.3% from two weeks ago.

The state health department is still tracking outbreaks; currently, there are more than 1,272 across the state. Dr. Khaldun said they are holding steady.