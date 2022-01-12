Michigan reports 28,458 new cases of COVID-19, 350 deaths over 2-day period

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan reported Monday 28,458 new cases of COVID-19 over a two-day period and 350 new deaths, according to the latest numbers from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That averages 14,229 new COVID cases per day over Tuesday and Wednesday.

The 350 newly reported deaths include 282 that were identified during a review of vital records.

On Friday, a 20,346 cases per day average was reported, shattering the previous record.

The total number of confirmed cases in Michigan is 1,709,593 and the total number of deaths has reached 28,458.

The numbers come amid the state's fourth surge in COVID-19 cases. Michigan set a record for adults hospitalized with COVID-19, according to new data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

On Monday, Michigan reported 4,580 adults hospitalized with COVID-19. The previous record was 4,518 adults set on Dec. 13. Another 321 adults are hospitalized with suspected cases of COVID-19.

Metro Detroit has the majority of hospitalizations with 2,690 adults in the hospital with confirmed cases.

