Watch

Coronavirus

4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

Actions

Michigan reports 27,423 new cases of COVID-19, 379 deaths over 2-day period

items.[0].image.alt
AP
Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name, crown-like. Credit: NIAID-RML
COVID-19
COVID-19
Posted at 2:39 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 14:39:27-05

MICHIGAN — The State of Michigan reported 27,423 new cases of COVID-19 over a 2-day period and 379 new deaths, according to the latest numbers from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That averages 13,712 new COVID cases per day for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The newly reported deaths include 268 that were identified during a review of vital records.

The total number of confirmed cases in Michigan is 1,933,062 and the total number of deaths has reached 27,423.

The numbers come amid the state's fourth surge in COVID-19 cases. Michigan recently set a record for adults hospitalized with COVID-19. However, those numbers have dropped 15% over the last week.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccine

11:04 AM, Mar 15, 2021

Click Above For COVID-19 Vaccine Information

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.