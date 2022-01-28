Michigan reports 26,309 new cases of COVID-19, 173 deaths over 2-day period

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan reported 26,309 new cases of COVID-19 over a 2-day period and 173 new deaths, according to the latest numbers from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That averages 13,155 new COVID cases per day for Thursday and Friday.

The newly reported deaths include 121 that were identified during a review of vital records.

The total number of confirmed cases in Michigan is 1,959,371 and the total number of deaths has reached 29,778.

The numbers come as health systems in metro Detroit say they are seeing "encouraging signs" we're past the peak of our omicron surge.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.