4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

Michigan reports 22 new school-related COVID-19 outbreaks

Brittainy Newman/AP
View of an empty classroom at P.S. 5 Port Morris, a Bronx elementary school, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
Posted at 6:09 PM, Jan 05, 2022
(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan reported 22 new school-related COVID-19 outbreaks on Tuesday.

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan reported 22 new school-related COVID-19 outbreaks on Tuesday.

The new outbreaks come at a time when Michigan is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases. Michigan is still considered a COVID-19 hotspot after weeks of battling what doctors say is our fourth surge.

Michigan typically reports new school-related outbreaks every Monday.

Check the list of new outbreaks below:

Check the list of ongoing outbreaks below:

