Michigan reports 2,758 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths

(WSYM) — There have been 860,808 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,084 deaths in Michigan, the state reported Friday.

Although Michigan's COVID-19 cases still remain high, numbers are starting to trend downward, Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said during a press conference last week.

Key metrics are starting to trend in the right direction, Dr. Khaldun said. Last week in Michigan, there are 493 cases per million people, which is 30% lower than three weeks ago.

Additionally, the percent positivity rate was at 13.2% last week, down by 4.3% from three weeks ago.