Watch

Coronavirus

4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

Actions

Michigan reports 2,758 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths

items.[0].image.alt
Chris Lewis, FOX 47 News, 2021
Michigan Coronavirus Update
Posted at 3:51 PM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 15:51:05-04

(WSYM) — There have been 860,808 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,084 deaths in Michigan, the state reported Friday.

Although Michigan's COVID-19 cases still remain high, numbers are starting to trend downward, Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said during a press conference last week.

Key metrics are starting to trend in the right direction, Dr. Khaldun said. Last week in Michigan, there are 493 cases per million people, which is 30% lower than three weeks ago.

Additionally, the percent positivity rate was at 13.2% last week, down by 4.3% from three weeks ago.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccine

11:04 AM, Mar 15, 2021

Click Above For COVID-19 Vaccine Information

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.