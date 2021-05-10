Watch

Michigan reports 2,716 new cases of COVID-19, 33 deaths over 2-day period

Chris Lewis, FOX 47 News, 2021
Michigan Coronavirus Update
Posted at 5:26 PM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 17:26:11-04

(WSYM) — There have been 865,349 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,239 total deaths in Michigan, the state reported Monday.

That's a two-day increase of 2,716 cases and 33 deaths from Saturday. The state says over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 1,358 per day.

It comes after the state updated its number of COVID-19 vaccinations, saying that 54% of Michiganders have had at least one dose, getting the state closer to its first benchmark in the MI Vacc to Normal plan.

There have been 7,292,394 total doses of a COVID-19 vaccine administered, according to the latest data from the state.

