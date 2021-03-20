Michigan reports 2,660 new COVID-19 cases, 47 deaths

(WSYM) — There have been 624,811 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan and 15,897 deaths, the state reported Saturday.

That's up 2,660 cases and 47 deaths from the day before.

Of the 47 deaths announced Saturday, 39 were identified during a Vital Records review.

As of March 19, 562,775 have recovered from the virus.

Michigan could potentially be facing another COVID-19 case surge, Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said in a press conference Friday.

Dr. Khaldun said "very concerning data" shows that the state is going in the wrong direction

Case rates in Michigan are now at 173 cases per million and have been increasing for the past four weeks. They have increased 77% in all age groups, but those aged 10-19 have seen the largest increase.

Additionally, percent positivity has increased for the past four weeks and is now at 6.2 percent. There has also been an increase in hospitalization rates for the past two weeks, with 4.9% of inpatient beds being used for COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Khaldun said many of the cases are related to outbreaks, which have increased to 645 statewide.