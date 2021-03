(WSYM) — There have been 605,778 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15,736 deaths in Michigan, the state reported Friday.

That's up 2,403 cases and 7 deaths from the day before.

Officials are urging residents to "double down" on wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

As of March 11, 2,921,636 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.