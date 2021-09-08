Michigan reports 2,364 new cases of COVID-19 and 51 deaths

(WSYM) — Michigan is reporting 2,364 COVID-19 cases and an additional 51 deaths.

The number of deaths includes 10 from a Vital Records review.

The average number of new cases totals 1,578 per day.

The overall number of Michigan cases has reached 964,317 and the number of deaths total 20,447.

Michigan typically reports coronavirus numbers on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday as the surge in cases continues. However, this report only covers the last 24 hours as the Monday report was delayed a day due to the Labor Day Holiday.