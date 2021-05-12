Watch

Coronavirus

4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

Actions

Michigan reports 2,171 new COVID-19 cases, 17 additional deaths Wednesday

items.[0].image.alt
Chris Lewis, FOX 47 news, 2021
Michigan Coronavirus Update
Posted at 3:16 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 15:16:22-04

(WXYZ) — There have been 869,512 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,355 total deaths in Michigan, the state reported Wednesday.

That's a single-day increase of 2,171 cases and 17 deaths from Tuesday.

It comes after the state updated its number of COVID-19 vaccinations, saying that 55% of Michiganders have had at least one dose. This milestone means that on May 24, people can begin returning to in-person work in all sectors, including offices.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the milestone Monday afternoon.

There have been 7,292,394 total doses of a COVID-19 vaccine administered, according to the latest data from the state.

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

Find out how you can help businesses and restaurants struggling during the pandemic.

Also, get information about Rebound Mid Michigan, with stories, information and more about coming back from COVID-19

Join the Rebound Mid Michigan Facebook Group.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccine

11:04 AM, Mar 15, 2021

Click Above For COVID-19 Vaccine Information

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.