Michigan reports 2,105 new COVID-19 cases over the last two days

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan is reporting 2,105 new COVID-19 cases and 233 newly reported deaths over the last two days.

That works out to an average of about 1,053 cases per day for Tuesday and Wednesday. The per-day case rate represents a jump in the average from Monday when Michigan reported an average of 620 cases per day over the weekend. That was the lowest average case rate since it was 650 cases per day on August 3, 2021.

Of the 233 newly reported deaths, 207 were identified during a review of Vital Records.

That brings the total number of cases to 2,058,856 and the total number of deaths to 32,050 since the pandemic began.

