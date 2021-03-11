Menu

Watch

Coronavirus

4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

Actions

Michigan reports 2,091 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths

items.[0].image.alt
Chris Lewis, FOX 47 News, 2021
Michigan Coronavirus Update
Posted at 4:43 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 16:43:04-05

(WXYZ) — There have been 603,375 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15,729 deaths in Michigan, the state reported Thursday.

That's up 2,091 cases and 23 deaths from the day before. Of the 23 deaths announced Thursday, 16 of them were identified through a Vital Records review, the state said.

Statewide, test positivity increased to 4.1 percent, up from 3.4 percent. The case rate is now at 114 cases per million, which has increased over the past three weeks.

Additionally, the state is seeing a slight increase in hospitalizations and deaths.

Officials are urging residents to "double down" on wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccine

11:04 AM, Mar 15, 2021

Click Above For COVID-19 Vaccine Information

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.