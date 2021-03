(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan reported 2,048 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths on Tuesday.

According to the state 6 of the newly reported deaths came from a review of vital records.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 612,628 and the total number of deaths to 15,810.

Officials are urging residents to "double down" on wearing masks and practicing social distancing.