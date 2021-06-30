Michigan reports 195 news cases of COVID-19, 4 additional deaths

(WSYM) — The State of Michigan reported 195 total new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

There have been 4 deaths reported within that same timeframe. That brings the total number of cases to 894,628 and deaths to 19,748 since the pandemic began back in March 2020.

The state is also reporting another 105,391 probable cases of the virus and another 1,251 probable deaths. If those numbers are eventually determined to be confirmed cases and deaths, they would push the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Michigan to almost 21,000 and the total number of cases in Michigan past 1 million.

The numbers are creeping back up over the last few days after continue to trend downward since a peak in the early spring when the state was seeing several thousand cases per day.

Michigan recently dropped all COVID-19 restrictions across the state.

