4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

Michigan reports 17,008 new cases of COVID-19, 83 deaths over 3-day period

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
Posted at 3:47 PM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 15:47:35-05

(WXYZ) — Michigan reported Monday 17,008 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 83 deaths over a three-day period. That's an average of 5,669 cases per day from Saturday - Monday.

The number of deaths include 32 from a review of Vital Records

The overall total of confirmed cases in Michigan has reached 1,259,261 and the total number of deaths is 23,315.

The state has put out a health advisory recommending everyone ages 2 and up wear a mask during indoor gatherings as we approach the holidays.

The advisory is not an order and it is not required.

Michigan hospital leaders say the state is approaching the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.