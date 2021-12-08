Michigan reports 15,385 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 351 deaths over 2-day period

(WXYZ) — Michigan is reporting 15,385 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 351 deaths over a 2-day period. That's an average of 7,693 cases per day for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The 351 reported deaths included 185 that were identified during a review of Vital Records.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan stands at 1,368,541 and deaths total 24,845.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.