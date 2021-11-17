Michigan reports 14,561 new COVID-19 cases, 242 deaths over two days

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan reported Wednesday 14,561 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 242 deaths over a two-day period. That averages out to about 7,281 new COVID cases per day for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The deaths reported Wednesday include 177 from the Vital Records review.

Health experts have said Michigan is in its fourth surge.

The overall total of confirmed cases in Michigan has reached 1,224,273 and the total number of deaths is 23,104.

Michigan reports coronavirus numbers on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday as the surge in cases continues.

