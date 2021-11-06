Michigan reports 10,094 new COVID-19 cases, 90 deaths over two-day period

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan reported Friday 10,094 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 90 deaths over a two-day period. That averages out to approximately 5,047 cases per day.

The deaths include 48 from Vital Records review.

That brings the overall total of confirmed cases in Michigan to 1,157,606 and total number of deaths to 22,474.

On Wednesday, 9,764 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported and 137 additional deaths over a two-day period. That averaged out to about 4,882 cases per day.

The reported deaths included 75 identified during a vital records review. This reporting covers Tuesday and Wednesday.

Michigan reports coronavirus numbers on Monday, Wednesday and Friday as the surge in cases continues.

