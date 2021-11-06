Watch

Coronavirus

4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

Actions

Michigan reports 10,094 new COVID-19 cases, 90 deaths over two-day period

items.[0].image.alt
WXYZ
generic covid-19 cases graphic
Posted at 10:21 AM, Nov 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 10:21:04-04

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan reported Friday 10,094 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 90 deaths over a two-day period. That averages out to approximately 5,047 cases per day.

The deaths include 48 from Vital Records review.

That brings the overall total of confirmed cases in Michigan to 1,157,606 and total number of deaths to 22,474.

On Wednesday, 9,764 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported and 137 additional deaths over a two-day period. That averaged out to about 4,882 cases per day.

The reported deaths included 75 identified during a vital records review. This reporting covers Tuesday and Wednesday.

Michigan reports coronavirus numbers on Monday, Wednesday and Friday as the surge in cases continues.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccine

11:04 AM, Mar 15, 2021

Click Above For COVID-19 Vaccine Information

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.