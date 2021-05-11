Michigan reports 1,992 new COVID-19 cases, 99 additional deaths Tuesday

(WXYZ) — There have been 867,341 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,338 total deaths in Michigan, the state reported Tuesday.

That's a single day increase of 1,992 cases and 99 deaths from Monday.

It comes after the state updated its number of COVID-19 vaccinations, saying that 55% of Michiganders have had at least one dose. This milestone means that on May 24, people can begin returning to in-person work in all sectors, including offices.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the milestone Monday afternoon.

There have been 7,292,394 total doses of a COVID-19 vaccine administered, according to the latest data from the state.

