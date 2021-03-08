Michigan reports 1,960 new cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths over two-day period

(WXYZ) — Michigan reported 1,960 new cases of COVID-19 and 4 new deaths from the virus over the period of Sunday & Monday, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

That brings the total number of cases to 598,014 and the total number of deaths to 15,670 since the virus first showed up in Michigan nearly a year ago.

As of March 5, 549,881 have recovered from the virus in the state.

Last Friday, Michigan loosened some of its COVID-19 restrictions, allowing 50% capacity at restaurants for indoor dining and extending the curfew until 11 p.m. The capacity was also increased at gyms, casinos, movie theaters.

