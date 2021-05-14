Michigan reports 1,766 new COVID-19 cases, 34 additional deaths Friday

(WSYM) — There have been 873,335 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,500 total deaths in Michigan, the state reported Friday.

That's a single-day increase of 1,776 cases and 34 deaths from Thursday.

It comes after the state lifted its mask mandate for fully vaccinated Michiganders. We've also reached 55% of Michiganders having had at least one dose. This milestone means that on May 24, people can begin returning to in-person work in all sectors, including offices.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that milestone Monday afternoon.

There have been 7,292,394 total doses of a COVID-19 vaccine administered, according to the latest data from the state.

