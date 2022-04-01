Michigan reports 1,661 new cases of COVID-19; hospitalizations drop below 400

(WXYZ) — Michigan reported 1,661 new cases of COVID-19 over the last two days and 33 new deaths, according to the latest information from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The state averaged 831 cases per day, according to the MDHHS. 27 of the deaths reported were identified during a vital records review.

That brings the total number of cases to 2,080,612 and the total number of deaths to 32,863 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Hospitalizations have continued to fall over the past two months as well.

As of Friday, there are 388 people in the hospital with confirmed cases of COVID-19 and just 15 children hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

That's down from a peak of more than 4,500 people in the hospital with COVID-19 in January.

