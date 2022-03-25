Michigan reports 1,575 new COVID-19 cases, 38 deaths over 2 days

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan is reporting 1,575 new COVID-19 cases and 38 new deaths over two days.

That works out to an average of about 788 cases per day for Thursday and Friday.

Of the deaths reported today, the state added the following statement: "Of note, the daily number of deaths in confirmed cases is one fewer than the number identified by vital records review. This is due to corrections being made to previously reported deaths during ongoing data quality and cleaning efforts by public health to ensure the accuracy of death data."

That brings the total number of cases in Michigan to 2,076,143 and the total number of deaths to 32,752 since the pandemic began.

