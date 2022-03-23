Michigan reports 1,558 new COVID-19 cases, 95 deaths over last 2 days

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan is reporting 1,558 new COVID-19 cases and 95 new deaths over the last two days.

That works out to an average of about 779 cases per day for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Eighty-six of the newly reported deaths were discovered during a review of vital records.

That brings the total number of cases in Michigan to 2,074,568 and the total number of deaths to 32,714 since the pandemic began. Michigan is in the third year of the pandemic. On this date in 2020, we had reported 1,328 cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths from the coronavirus. On March 23, 2021, Michigan reported 3,579 cases of COVID-19.

Hospitalizations continue to decrease. As of last Wednesday, the number of adults hospitalized with COVID-19 has gone down every day for more than two months. As of March 16, there were 600 adults hospitalized with cases of COVID-19, down from a peak of 4,580 on Jan. 10. There were also 21 children in the hospital with COVID-19, down from a record 117 on Jan. 14.

