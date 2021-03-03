Michigan reports 1,536 new cases of COVID-19, 5 new deaths

(WSYM) — Michigan reported 1,536 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 new deaths from the virus on Wednesday, according to the latest numbers from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

That brings the total number of cases in Michigan to 591,753 and the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 15,563 since the pandemic began nearly a year ago.

The state says there are also another 59,009 probable cases of the virus in our state, as well as another 987 probably deaths from COVID-19.

Also, there are now 541,258 people who have recovered from the virus, and there are about 42,000 active cases of the virus in Michigan.