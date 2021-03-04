Menu

4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

Michigan reports 1,526 new cases of COVID-19, 37 new deaths

Chris Lewis, FOX 47 News, 2021
Michigan Coronavirus Update
Posted at 5:30 PM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 17:30:00-05

(WSYM) — Michigan reported 1,526 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 new deaths from the virus on Thursday, according to the latest numbers from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Twenty-nine of the reported deaths were discovered during a Vital Records review, according to the state.

That brings the total number of cases in Michigan to 593,279 and the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 15,600 since the pandemic began nearly a year ago.

Also, there are now 541,258 people who have recovered from the virus.

