4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

Michigan reports 1,372 new COVID-19 cases 74 additional deaths

Chris Lewis, FOX 47 News, 2021
Michigan Coronavirus Update
Posted at 3:14 PM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 15:14:50-04

(WSYM) — There have been 881,057 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,815 total deaths in Michigan, the state reported Thursday.

That's an increase of 1,372 cases and 74 deaths from Wednesday. Sixty-one of the newly reported deaths were revealed during a review of vital records.

Additionally, the state reports another 1`02,913 Probable cases of COVID-19 and another 1,198 deaths as Probable for the coronavirus.

Today's new case numbers come after Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a further lifting of COVID-19 restrictions as of June 1, with the goal of lifting all restrictions announced for July 1.

As of May 14, 755,119 people have recovered from the illness.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
