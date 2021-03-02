Menu

4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

Michigan reports 1,067 new cases of COVID-19, 24 new deaths

Chris Lewis, FOX 47 News, 2021
Michigan Coronavirus Update
Posted at 4:36 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 16:36:34-05

(WSYM) — Michigan reported 1,067 new cases of COVID-19 and 24 new deaths from the virus on Tuesday, according to the latest numbers from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

That brings the total number of cases in Michigan to 590,217 and the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 15,558 since the pandemic began nearly a year ago.

The state says there are also another 58,840 probable cases of the virus in our state, as well as another 986 probably deaths from COVID-19.

Also, there are now 541,258 people who have recovered from the virus, and there are about 42,000 active cases of the virus in Michigan.

