Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist says he has tested positive for COVID-19

(WXYZ) — Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist confirmed via Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

“I currently have no symptoms, and I’m grateful that being vaccinated protects against serious illness. I encourage everyone to keep doing all they can to keep each other safe,” he wrote on Twitter.

In the video he posted over the weekend, he said he felt like it was important to share his story, noting that his 2-year-old daughter began experiencing symptoms and that’s what prompted everyone to get tested.

“We quarantined our family and taken the precautions we could to mitigate the risk of spreading the virus further,” he said in the video.

He said his daughter’s symptoms are improving.

Watch his full video post below:

Today, I tested positive for COVID-19.



I currently have no symptoms, and I’m grateful that being vaccinated protects against serious illness. I encourage everyone to keep doing all they can to keep each other safe. pic.twitter.com/cfrs7Fvlxt — Garlin Gilchrist II (@LtGovGilchrist) January 9, 2022

