Michigan leaders react to COVID-19 relief plan approval

MICHIGAN — Michigan leaders are reacting to the approval of a $4.2 billion COVID-19 relief plan today, which is said to make cleaning products and personal protective equipment more affordable and more widely available.

“Over the past year, job providers all across Michigan have faced unprecedented challenges simply to stay in business and keep their doors open,” says Rep. Jim Lilly. “The cost of personal protective equipment to keep their employees and customers safe is part of that challenge. With this legislation, we have a fantastic opportunity to help.”

Rep. Julie Calley says the plan will help bring students back to in-person learning and aid families and job providers who have struggled during the pandemic.

“We’re now a year into this pandemic, and many businesses and schools in our communities are still nowhere close to resuming regular operations,” says Calley. “The families who depend on these businesses to make a living need more help. Schools need resources to get kids back into classrooms and help struggling students catch up on learning they’ve lost over the last year.”

Rep. Beth Griffin says the plan will be instrumental in returning to pre-pandemic normalcy.

“We could never have envisioned the difficulties and challenges brought by this past year – in Southwest Michigan and across the globe,” says Griffin. “This latest relief package approved by the Legislature will help significantly by improving the state’s vaccination program – a critical step toward helping people return to their normal routines.