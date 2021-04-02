Michigan lawmakers remain split on how to address growing number of COVID cases

(WXYZ) — In Clinton Twp., a state of emergency declaration takes effect on Tuesday, April 6. It comes as state lawmakers remain split on how to address the growing number of cases.

"When the police chief, the most physically fit person in this community, dies of COVID, anybody who doesn’t believe this is a serious problem, issue and concern is wrong,” said Bob Cannon, Clinton Twp. supervisor.

Cannon is issuing a warning to his community as he switches all township meetings back to virtual to keep people safe from the spread of COVID-19.

Those watching the numbers closely include Michigan State Rep. Beau LaFave, a Republican from the U.P.

"First of all, everyone should get the vaccine, and if you’re a high risk individual who hasn’t gotten it yet, you need to be extremely careful because the disease can be deadly,” said Rep. LaFave.

At the same time, Rep. LaFave is pushing back to say an increasing amount of cases in Michigan doesn’t mean we should start adding restrictions on public gatherings and restaurants like we’ve seen in the past.

And for people not at high risk, Rep. LaFave says, “if you are not, then those decisions should be up to you, not the governor in Lansing.”

“I think it’s unfortunate colleagues on the other side of the aisle think the pandemic may be over, and somehow we don’t need those policies anymore,” said Michigan State Senator Stephanie Chang.

Senator Chang, a Democrat from southwest Detroit, says the science must determine what happens next, rather than politics.

While the state has lifted many of its restrictions, she says if current trends continue, they might be needed again.

“We all need to do our part and stop assigning blame on the governor or MDHHS. We need people to take appropriate action,” she said.

Lawmakers on both sides are waiting to see that MDHHS will do in the coming days and weeks, depending on what the statistics show.