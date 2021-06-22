Michigan has lowest COVID-19 case rate since start of pandemic, Khaldun says

(WSYM) — Michigan is now at the lowest COVID-19 case rate since the pandemic started nearly 15 months ago, according to Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

Speaking on Belle Isle on Tuesday as the state announced it is fully reopened, Khaldun said Michigan has a case rate of fewer than 18 cases per million people and a positivity rate of under 2%.

"While our cases and test positivity rate are low, the pandemic has not ended. There are still many people who are not vaccinated and we have not yet reached herd immunity," Khaldun said.

WXYZ, 2021

Michigan has had 892,491 new cases of COVID-19 and 19,647 deaths as of Monday afternoon but averaged just over 100 new cases over the weekend.

The state is also working to continue to vaccinate Michiganders, as the more contagious Delta variant is spreading.

As of Monday, the state said 61.2% of Michiganders age 16 and up have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 51% of Michiganders are fully vaccinated.

Michigan has just over 18,000 active cases of the virus, down from a peak of nearly 200,000 on April 30.

