Michigan gets limited supply of oral COVID-19 medications paxlovid and molnupiravir

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan received its first shipment of oral medications to treat COVID-19 after getting emergency use authorization from the FDA.

According to the state health department, paxlovid and molnupiravir are designed for the outpatient treatment of mild and moderate cases of COVID-19. They may only be prescribed by physicians, advanced practice registered nurses and physician assistants.

The drugs are meant to be administered within five days of symptoms showing up and may reduce symptoms and the risk of hospitalization.

Because of the limited quantity, there are eligibility requirements for the drugs.

“The authorization of these new medications provides another important tool to help fight the virus,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said in a statement. “Due to limited availability of these antivirals, health care providers will need to determine the best course of treatment for their patients based on eligibility criteria."

The state still recommends people get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 to protect against the virus.

“It’s important to remember these drugs are not a substitution for protecting yourself by getting vaccinated and wearing a mask in public places,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.