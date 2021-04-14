Michigan expands monoclonal antibody therapy treatment for COVID-19

(WSYM) — During a news conference Wednesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the state is expanding the use of monoclonal antibody therapy to treat COVID-19.

“We are using every mitigation strategy, every medication, and every treatment option to fight the virus here in Michigan,” said Governor Whitmer in a news release. “These antibody treatments could keep you out of the hospital and save your life, and my administration and I will continue working with the federal government to make sure we are using all the tools in our toolbox to keep you and your family safe and get back to normal sooner.”

Monoclonal antibodies (mAb) are laboratory-produced molecules that can restore, enhance or mimic the immune system's attack on cells. The therapy is administered through an intravenous infusion and is designed for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have mild to moderate symptoms.

Whitmer says they are working with the federal government to expand the supply of the treatments.

“When administered to non-hospitalized patients within 10 days of symptom onset, monoclonal antibodies may reduce symptoms and the risk of hospitalizations and emergency room visits associated with the virus,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health in a news release. “Michiganders who contract COVID-19 should ask their health care providers about receiving this treatment and I urge providers to assess if their patients qualify. We have seen successful use of this therapy in long-term care facilities and even in home use by EMS providers. This therapy can help save the lives of more Michigan residents as we work to vaccinate 70% of Michiganders age 16 and older with the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible.”