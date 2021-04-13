Michigan crosses 750,000 COVID-19 cases; state reports 8,867 new cases and 74 additional deaths

(WXYZ) — Michigan reported 8,867 new COVID-19 cases and 74 new deaths on Tuesday. The report pushed the state past the 750,000 threshold for total cases.

There have been 756,564 cases and 16,586 total deaths confirmed in Michigan. Thirty-seven of the newly reported deaths were discovered during a review of vital records.

Michigan's current statewide COVID-19 positivity rate is the highest it's been since April 24, 2020, the state Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday.

Percent positivity is up 348% and case rates are up 375% since the previous low on Feb. 19. Currently, the rate stands at 15.6%.

State health officials say positivity is an early indicator of COVID-19 transmission. As positivity increases, the state expects case rates to follow. Ideally, the positivity rate should be around 3%.

Additionally, the percent of inpatient beds occupied by individuals with COVID-19 has increased 203% since Feb. 28. Currently, 11.9% of beds are being used; trends for COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing, officials say.

Deaths have increased 75% since March 9. There were 166 deaths between March 14 and March 20.

586