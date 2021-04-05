Michigan COVID cases rising as vaccinations open up to more people

(WXYZ) — More than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases announced today in Michigan and 21 new deaths. About three dozen new cases in metro Detroit Schools.

RELATED: Michigan reports 84 new school-related COVID-19 outbreaks as cases surge

RELATED: COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands to all Michiganders ages 16 & up

But hope is also rising as Michigan opens up vaccine eligibility to anyone over 16 years old. Across Michigan, more than 4.5 million shots have gone into arms so far, according to the state. Over 35 percent of Michigan residents over 16 years old have had at least one shot.

More than 21 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

The state has partnered with a number of schools throughout Michigan to provide free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in an effort to prevent further spreads from spring break vacations.

RELATED: 2 younger age groups account for more than 1/3 of total COVID-19 cases in Michigan

A number of school districts also choosing to return virtually for the first week following spring break, hoping this week creates a buffer and even gives students time to get vaccinated if possible.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.