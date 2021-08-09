Watch

Michigan averaging 906 COVID cases a day, adds 2,720 new COVID cases, 8 deaths since last report

Chris Lewis, FOX 47 News, 2021
Posted at 3:15 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 15:15:28-04

(WSYM) — Michigan has confirmed 913,220 total COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and cases continue to rise.

Additionally, the state is reporting 19,958 total deaths related to COVID-19.

These newly reported figures come as Michigan shifts to reporting coronavirus numbers on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

That's up 2,720 new COVID-19 cases and 8 additional deaths since the last report on Friday. Six deaths were reportedly identified during a vital records review.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the state is averaging about 1,321 new COVID cases per day.

