Michigan adds 9,687 COVID cases over past week, 184 deaths

The State of Michigan added 9,687 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released Tuesday from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

That comes out to an average of 1,384 confirmed and probable cases per day. The last report, posted on January 10, had us averaging 1,402 cases per day.

According to the state, there were 184 weekly deaths from confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19.

In all, there have been 3,017,948 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in Michigan and 41,185 deaths.

