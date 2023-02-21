Michigan adds 6,547 COVID cases over past week, 89 deaths

The State of Michigan added 6,547 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released Tuesday from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

That comes out to an average of 935 confirmed and probable cases per day. Last week, there was an average of 828 confirmed and probable cases per day.

According to the state, there were 89 weekly deaths from confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19.

In all, there have been 3,049,739 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in Michigan and 41,957 deaths.

