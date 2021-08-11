Michigan adds 2,786 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths over 2 days; averages 1,393 cases per day

(WSYM) — Michigan has confirmed 916,006 total COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and cases continue to rise.

Additionally, the state is reporting 19,982 total deaths related to COVID-19.

That's up 2,786 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths over the last two days for an average of 1,393 new confirmed cases per day. The state notes that 12 of the 24 deaths were identified during a Vital Records review.

Michigan has shifted to reporting coronavirus numbers on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.