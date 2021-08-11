Watch

Coronavirus

4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

Actions

Michigan adds 2,786 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths over 2 days; averages 1,393 cases per day

items.[0].image.alt
Chris Lewis, FOX 47 News, 2021
Michigan Coronavirus Update
Michigan Coronavirus Update
Posted at 3:59 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 15:59:13-04

(WSYM) — Michigan has confirmed 916,006 total COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and cases continue to rise.

Additionally, the state is reporting 19,982 total deaths related to COVID-19.

That's up 2,786 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths over the last two days for an average of 1,393 new confirmed cases per day. The state notes that 12 of the 24 deaths were identified during a Vital Records review.

Michigan has shifted to reporting coronavirus numbers on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccine

11:04 AM, Mar 15, 2021

Click Above For COVID-19 Vaccine Information

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.