4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

Michigan adds 16,901 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 147 deaths

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
Posted at 3:09 PM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 15:09:51-04

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan added 16,901 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

That comes out to an average of around 2,414 confirmed and probable cases per day.

According to the state, there were also 147 deaths from confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19.

In all, there have been 2,821,489 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in Michigan and 38,464 deaths.

