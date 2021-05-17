Watch

Meijer updates policy, drops mask requirement for fully vaccinated customers

Posted at 2:55 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 14:55:07-04

(WSYM) — Meijer updated its face covering policy, now allowing fully vaccinated customers to shop without a face covering where allowed under state or local law.

Previously, Meijer said they will still require masks in their stores, despite both the CDC and MDHHS revising their mask guidance.

However, the retailer has since updated its policy.

Additionally, non-vaccinated customers are still required to wear a face covering while shopping, except where medical conditions prevent them from wearing one.

Team members will still be required to wear face coverings.

