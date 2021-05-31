MDHHS announces Memorial Day closures for some COVID-19 facilities

(WSYM) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says some of their COVID-19 facilities will be closed in honor of Memorial Day.

MDHHS says their offices, the COVID-19 Hotline, and some test sites will remain closed today in observance of the holiday. If you need a COVID-19 test, you can check the online for open facilities at the following link: https://www.solvhealth.com/search?cobrandedSrpLocation=MI

In a tweet, the department said if you have questions about COVID-19 you should email COVID19@michigan.gov and they will respond on Tuesday.

In observance of Memorial Day, MDHHS Offices, the COVID-19 Hotline and some test sites will be closed today. If you have questions about #COVID19, please email COVID19@michigan.gov and we will respond on Tuesday, June 1. — Michigan HHS Dept (@MichiganHHS) May 31, 2021

