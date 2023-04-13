Major Michigan health systems announce plans to transition to optional masking

Many of Michigan’s major health systems are preparing to make masking optional.

For more than three years, Michigan’s major health systems have made masks mandatory due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday, many of the health systems operating in the state announced plans to transition to optional masking next week.

Healthcare providers say factors influencing Michigan health systems to work together to make this decision include:



The number of COVID-19 inpatients has drastically declined across the state.

There are multiple effective ways to combat the virus, including vaccines and medical treatment.

The desire to restore the powerful human connection when patients, caregivers and loved ones can see each other’s faces.

In a press release, Michigan health systems said that while the virus will likely be around for years to come, COVID-19 has become an illness that will usually be treated like other respiratory illnesses like the flu.

Trinity Health Michigan Clinical staff from Trinity Health Michigan photographed removing masks following an announcement that many local hospitals would be relaxing their mask requirements for employees, patients and visitors.



Health systems in the state will continue to provide stations with free masks and hand sanitizer for those who want to use them. Patients are also able to ask their care teams to wear masks.

Specific details for each health system’s optional masking policies are available on each health system’s website.

Below are links to each health system’s website and a brief explanation of what’s changing and when:

Ascension Michigan

Effective immediately: Ascension Michigan acute care and ambulatory centers have suspended the routine use of hospital-grade masks except in units providing care to special immunocompromised populations or patients with an increased risk of complications from COVID-19. These include intensive care units, oncology units/centers and transplant units.

Bronson Healthcare

Effective Tuesday, April 18: Masking will become optional for patients, visitors, and employees at Bronson Healthcare hospitals and outpatient locations, except for those who exhibit symptoms of respiratory or infectious illness. Masking will continue at Bronson Commons – a skilled nursing facility.

Corewell Health

Effective Friday, April 14, at 6 a.m.: Optional masking for patients and clinical teams at all hospitals and locations, except long-term care and skilled nursing facilities and transplant clinics.

Covenant HealthCare

Effective Monday, April 17: Masking will be optional for staff, patients, visitors, and volunteers at Covenant facilities with a few exceptions. Details available on the Covenant website.

Detroit Medical Center (DMC)

Effective Friday, April 14: Masking will be optional for patients and staff at all Detroit Medical Center hospitals and locations.

Henry Ford Health

Effective Friday, April 14: Masks will be optional at Henry Ford Health facilities except for inpatient areas where we care for immunocompromised patients.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation

Effective Friday, April 14 at 7 a.m.: Masking is recommended but optional for patients, visitors and clinical teams at our Grand Rapids hospital campus, West Michigan outpatient locations, and Mary Free Bed Orthotics & Prosthetic + Bionics locations. The Mary Free Bed Sub-Acute Rehabilitation program will continue to require masks for patients, visitors and staff.

McLaren Health Care

Effective Monday, April 17: Masking will become optional for patients, visitors, and employees at all McLaren Health Care hospital and outpatient locations, except for designated critical care units, Karmanos Cancer Institute facilities, subacute/outpatient rehabilitation facilities, and skilled nursing facilities.

Michigan Medicine

Michigan Medicine updated masking guidelines on April 5.

Munson Healthcare

Effective Friday, April 14: Universal masking will no longer be required in Munson Healthcare hospitals and clinics – with the exception of long-term care and skilled nursing facilities. In addition, the health system will return to its pre-pandemic visitation policy.

MyMichigan Health

Visitors and patients are no longer required to mask in non-patient care areas, including common entryways, hallways and waiting rooms. Patient care areas are defined as any location in which patients are being screened, evaluated, treated or admitted.

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services

Effective Thursday, April 13: Employees and visitors are no longer required to wear a mask except in 24/7 patient care settings and specialty care units. Patients will continue to be screened/tested for COVID-19 at admission and are not required to mask unless endorsing symptoms of illness or diagnosed with COVID-19 infection.

Trinity Health Michigan

Effective Monday, April 17: Optional masking for patients, visitors and colleagues at hospitals, outpatient facilities, home health, and physician offices, except for senior living communities

