Macomb man under investigation for selling blank COVID-19 vaccination cards, AG says

MACOMB, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Macomb man is under investigation for allegedly using a fake Facebook account to sell blank COVID-199 vaccination cards in August of 2021.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a petition in Macomb County Circuit Court to commence an investigation to identify the person behind the account selling to Mom2MomSwap-Macomb County Facebook Page.

According to a news release from the AG, Christopher Holland is accused of being behind the Facebook account.

Here are the following requests against Christopher Holland:



Require Holland to pay attorney and investigation costs incurred by the Department of Attorney General.

Have Holland permanently enjoined from selling services and goods online or elsewhere in Michigan with any misleading information about his identity.

Declare Holland is in violation of MCPA and permanently prohibit him from engaging in conduct.

"We continue to see scams related to COVID-19 surface in Michigan,” Nessel said. “Let this be a warning to those who try to profit from the pandemic. We will continue to dig into complaints and vigorously pursue those who violate the MCPA.”

